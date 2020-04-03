UNCG men's basketball has three names honored on this year's list of Southern Conference postseason honors, with starting guard Isaiah Miller receiving SoCon Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-SoCon honors. He was also the SoCon Sports Media Association Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year, while Keyshaun Langley received Freshman of the Year in the Coaches Poll and a spot on the All-Freshman Team. UNCG's all-time career rebounding leader James Dickey was honored as well, with a spot on the All-SoCon Third Team.



Isaiah Miller is the first player in history to earn both SoCon Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season, taking the latter for a second consecutive season. A Spartan has won Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past three seasons, while Miller's Player of the Year honor is the program's first since Kyle Hines grabbed the same award in 2007.