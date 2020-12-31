Pack Holds Off Boston College Rally to Move to 2-0 in ACC Play

Freshman Shakeel Moore scored the final four points of the game

RALEIGH, NC – NC State freshman guard Shakeel Moore scored the final four points of the game to send the Pack to a 79-76 win over Boston College Wednesday evening inside PNC Arena.

With the win, NC State improves to 6-1, 2-0 in the ACC while Boston College falls to 2-6, 0-2 in the ACC.

The 2-0 league start marks the first time NC State has started ACC play 2-0 since the 2014-15 season.

NC State led by as many as 15 points in the first half and for over 36 minutes of game time, but found itself in a 76-75 hold with 1:30 to go after a Wynston Tabb three-pointer.

After an empty offensive possession, the Pack’s defense got a stop and Moore gave NC State the lead with a jumper from the top of the key with 26 seconds to play.

On the ensuing defensive possession, senior guard Devon Daniels forced a held ball that gave NC State the possession. Boston College elected not to foul right away, trying for a steal, but Thomas Allen found a streaking Moore and the freshman guard slammed home the final points of the game.

Boston College’s desperation three-point attempt was well off.

The opening 20 minutes did not make it seem like it was headed towards a tight ending. NC State went on an early 10-0 run to open up a 12-2 lead four minutes into the contest. After the Eagles got within four, 20-16, another Pack spurt – this one a 12-2 run – gave NC State a 32-18 lead with 7:25 to play in the half.

NC State would stretch the lead to 15 in the final minute of the first half, but Boston College ended the half on a 5-0 run to cut the Pack’s lead to 45-35 at the break.

The Pack scored the first points of the second half, but a 7-0 Boston College run brought the Eagles within five and NC State would never lead by more than seven the rest of the way.

A Tabbs three-pointer with 5:34 to go gave BC its first lead of the game.

Senior forward D.J. Funderburk, playing in his first game since Dec. 3, led the Pack with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Junior forward Jericole Hellems added 20 points while Devon Daniels (12) and Moore (12) also reached double digits for the Pack.

Tabbs led Boston College with 18 points while Jay Heath added 17 points and Steffon Mitchell finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.