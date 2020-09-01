RALEIGH, N.C.- Markell Johnson scored 27 points and D.J. Funderburk added 16 more, including two tie-breaking free throws with 1:38 remaining as N.C. State bounced back from a 12-point, second half deficit to edge Notre Dame 73-68.

N.C. State improved to 11-4 and 2-2 in the ACC.

Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame (10-5, 1-3) with a career-high 24 points, and T.J. Gibbs and John Mooney contributed 14 points apiece.

Funderburk’s free throws put N.C. State ahead 68-66 for its first lead since the game’s fourth minute, and a Johnson layup extended the advantage to four points.