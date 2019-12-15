GREENSBORO, NC - The NC State men's basketball team (8-2, 1-1) defeated UNCG (8-3, 1-0) on Sunday afternoon inside Greensboro Coliseum, 80-77, thanks to a clutch last-second shot by senior Markell Johnson. Johnson led NC State in scoring with 19 points and dished out seven assists.

UNCG tied the game with two seconds remaining of a jumper by Isaiah Miller, but Johnson answered with a midcourt shot that lifted the Pack over the Spartans for its third consecutive win.

CJ Bryce and (17 points) Pat Andree (15 points) joined Johnson in the double-digit scoring category for NC State.

The Spartans came out strong in the second half, taking their first lead of the game within the first minute of second-half action at 40-38, and extending to a 45-41 lead on a James Dickey lay-up with 18:20 to go.

The Pack responded with a 20-6 run over the next six minutes to take a 61-51 lead on a dunk by D.J. Funderburk with 11:58 to go.

UNCG battled its way back into the game with an 8-0 run to pull within one point with 5:15 to play. The Pack never relinquished the lead in the final minutes, but could never get a lead larder than four points the rest of the way.

NC State's offensive attack proved to be too much for the home squad to overcome. UNCG, the number seven defensive team in the nation in points allowed per game (54.9) coming into Sunday, gave up a season-high 80 points to the Pack. Only one team previously had scored more than 70 points (Kansas) against UNCG this season.

In the first half, the teams traded runs as NC State took a 38-37 lead into the locker room. After a hot start, making its first three attempts from long range in the first 1:44, UNCG jumped back into the game with an 8-0 run of its own.

Andree eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark on Sunday thanks to a 5-for-8 performance from beyond the arc. The graduate student tallied a season-high 15 points in just his second start of the season, and opened the game with back-to-back three pointers.

UNCG's Isaiah Miller led all scorers with 26 points, and also tallied seven rebounds.

NC State wraps up its three-game road stint at Auburn on Thursday, Dec. 19. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.