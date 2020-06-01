GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sophomore Elissa Cunane of the ninth-ranked NC State women's basketball team (14-0, 3-0 ACC) has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Monday's honor marks the second time this season that Cunane has won the award. On Dec. 16, she became the Wolfpack's first ACC Player of the Week since the 2016-17 campaign.

Cunane put together an incredible week for the Pack in the team's wins over Virginia Tech (76-69) and Virginia (80-60). The Summerfield, N.C., native tallied a total of 54 points between those two games to lead the team in scoring in both outings. Cunane opened the week by tying her career high with 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbing nine rebounds against Virginia Tech. She then went on to post her eighth double-double of the season with a game-leading 26 points and 10 rebounds against Virginia.

On the week, Cunane averaged 27.0 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 17-of-26 (.654) from the field and 19-of-21 (.905) from the charity stripe. She has posted 20+ points in five of the Wolfpack's last eight games. Cunane continues to pace the conference in shooting percentage (.650) this season and also owns team leads in scoring average (17.5) and rebounding (10.4).

The honor made her the first Wolfpack player to be honored as ACC Player of the Week twice in one season since Amber White did so during the 2010-11 season.

This week, NC State is set to hit the road for games at North Carolina on Thursday evening and at Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon.