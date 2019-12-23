RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State senior guard Markell Johnson has been named Co-ACC Player of the Week following two standout performances last week.

Johnson shares the honor with Miami’s Kameron McGusty.

Johnson became just the third player in NC State history to record a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over The Citadel on Sunday. The 10 rebounds were a career-high for the Cleveland, Ohio native.

Johnson entered halftime of the game with the Bulldogs with six points, four assists and three rebounds, but quickly started piling up the assists and rebounds in the second half. In the final 20 minutes, Johnson hit both of his field goal attempts, pulled down seven defensive rebounds and passed out six assists.

Earlier in the week, Johnson posted his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 assists in the Pack’s 79-73 loss at 12th-ranked Auburn. Johnson added a team-high three steals and shot 54.5 percent from the field in the game.

Johnson started the week sixth on NC State’s career assist chart, but passed Julius Hodge for fifth early in the game against Auburn and his final assists against The Citadel gave him 473 for his career and moved him into a tie for fourth-place with Clyde Austin.

For the week, Johnson averaged 14 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals per game.

Johnson is averaging 13.8 points and 7.0 assists per game this season. He ranks second in the ACC in assists per game and his 1.91 steals per game average is third.

This is the second ACC Player of the Week honor for Johnson. He previously won the award last season after scoring a career-high 27 points in the Pack’s win over seventh-ranked Auburn on Dec. 19, 2018.

NC State returns to action Sunday, Dec. 29 when it closes the non-conference portion of its schedule by hosting Appalachian State at 4 p.m. inside PNC Arena. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.