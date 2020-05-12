NC State vs. UCONN game has been canceled

The game was called off after the team learned late Friday evening that a member of its traveling party has tested positive for COVID-19.

Uncasville, CT--NC State men’s basketball’s game with UConn on Saturday has been canceled after the team learned late Friday evening that a member of its traveling party has tested positive for COVID-19.

All members of the NC State program provided a negative test result prior to travel to Connecticut. All members received a PCR test immediately upon arrival at Mohegan Sun and again received negative results prior to their matchup against UMass Lowell on December 3.

In accordance with NCAA protocols, the team tested again Friday morning, 24 hours prior to the matchup with UConn scheduled for Saturday. Upon determination of the positive test result, the game against the Huskies was canceled