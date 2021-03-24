NC State's Wes Moore Honored as National Coach of the Year by WBCA

It marks Moore's first time winning the award, which was decided on in a vote from his colleagues across the country.

ATLANTA – NC State women's basketball head coach Wes Moore earned well-deserved national recognition as the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) named him its 2021 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year.

It marks Moore's first time winning the award, which was decided on in a vote from his colleagues across the country. He will receive the Pat Summitt Trophy, named for the late legendary Tennessee coach and awarded annually to the national coaches of the year in each of the WBCA's six membership divisions.

"I appreciate this special honor because it carries the WBCA name and represents all the great coaches that I respect so much," said Moore. "I realize, in many ways, this is a team award, so I'd like to thank all of the unbelievable players we have at NC State, as well as the assistant coaches and staff that play such an important role in our success. Again, thank you WBCA for this award, but more importantly for allowing me to associate with so many wonderful people in this great game of ours."

While his Wolfpack squads have consistently achieved at a level of excellence in his eight seasons at the helm, Moore has led his 2020-21 squad to a multitude of firsts in what continues to be a historic campaign for NC State women's basketball.

"Respected and well-liked by his peers, Wes is a winner," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew. "He was a college basketball player and has continued his love of the game through coaching. He has won at every NCAA level throughout his very successful career. He is a talented teacher who pushes his student-athletes to realize their full potential in basketball, the classroom and life. Wes was chosen for this honor after leading his team to an exceptional season. The WBCA recognizes and applauds his leadership example that can be seen in his student-athletes, institution and community."

Moore most recently guided his Wolfpack squad to back-to-back ACC Tournament titles, marking the program's first time winning consecutive titles at the conference championship.

His team, which has compiled a 22-2 overall record, earned a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament and just punched a ticket to its third consecutive Sweet 16. This season marks the first No. 1 seed for NC State in its 26 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Moore was named ACC Coach of the Year in a vote by his peers after putting together an incredible regular season. He authored two victories over the nation's top-ranked teams, making his squad the first program in the last 20 years to earn two AP No. 1 wins on the road in a single season. Moore also helped his team compile a perfect 11-0 record inside Reynolds Coliseum, joining the 1977-78 squad as the only Wolfpack teams to end their years unbeaten at home.

His team has spent every week of the season ranked in the national top 10 and the last 13 weeks in the top five. Recently, NC State checked in at No. 3 in the final Associated Press Top 25, tying with the 1977-78 squad as the best final AP ranking in program history.

Moore has compiled a 190-64 (.748) record while serving as the leader of the Pack. He owns 748 career wins, which ranks eighth among active NCAA Division I women's basketball coaches.