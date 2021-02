The Aggies maintained their 27-game home winning streak over conference opponents.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Blake Harris scored 10 points and his 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left capped a North Carolina A&T rally in a 67-65 win over Florida A&M.

Kamron Reaves missed a 3-pointer as time expired for the Rattlers which once held a 24-point lead in the first half and led 42-23 at the break.

