GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2019 Battle of the ‘Boro went entirely in the direction of UNC Greensboro men’s basketball, as the Spartans on Tuesday night defeated North Carolina A&T 83-50 in the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Spartans led wire-to-wire over the Aggies, as UNCG’s trademark defense smothered North Carolina A&T throughout the night.

In total, UNCG forced 19 North Carolina A&T turnovers while limiting the cross-town rival to just 32.9 percent shooting from the field.

Offensively, every single Spartan that appeared in the game finished with at least three points.

Three Things To Know

--Making his first career start, sophomore guard Kaleb Hunter led all scorers with 17 points, as he finished the night a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Additionally, the Raleigh, N.C., native added a career-high seven rebounds.

--SoCon Preseason Player of the Year Isaiah Miller also chipped in 13 points along with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

--The Spartans got significant contributions from several newcomers, spotlighted by freshman guard Keyshaun Langley. Langley finished the opener with seven points, six assists and four rebounds without registering a turnover. Sophomore guard Michael Hueitt Jr. tacked on 10 points off the bench while freshman forward Bas Leyte tallied eight points with five rebounds.

Up Next For The Spartans

UNCG will make its first road appearance of the season on Friday night when the Spartans face No. 3 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.