Love's career-high 25 helps N. Carolina edge Duke 91-87

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Caleb Love scored a season-high 25 points to help North Carolina beat Duke 91-87 in a rare meeting with both rivals unranked.

Junior Leaky Black hit two clinching free throws with 7.2 seconds left to make it a two-possession game for the Tar Heels, who ended a three-game losing streak against the Blue Devils despite blowing nearly all of a 12-point second-half lead.

The teams typically among the nation’s elite entered this matchup with both unranked for the first time since February 1960.

