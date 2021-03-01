Sharpe, Black's late jumper help UNC beat Notre Dame 66-65

The Tar Heels are now 6-4 overall, 1-2 in ACC play.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Day’Ron Sharpe had a season-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Leaky Black hit the go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds, and North Carolina beat Notre Dame 66-65. Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish with 25 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and nine rebounds.

The Tar Heels shot a season-low 35% (24 of 69) from the field but outrebounded Notre Dame 48-27, including 21-3 on the offensive glass.

The Fighting Irish, who shot 47% (26 of 55), were outscored 21-3 in second-chance points.