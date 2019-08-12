WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The NC State men’s basketball team (7-2, 1-1) had six players reach double figure on Saturday afternoon as the Pack defeated Wake Forest (5-5, 0-2), 91-82, in Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

C.J. Bryce led the Pack with 18 points off-the-bench. Also reaching double figures for NC State was Braxton Beverly (15), Markell Johnson (14), Jericole Hellems (13), Devon Daniels (12) and D.J Funderburk (11).

The Pack never trailed in the game and jumped out to an early 14-4 lead after hitting four three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game.

NC State controlled play for a majority of the first half, stretching out its lead to 15 points on a Hellems jump shot with 3:12 to play. Wake Forest responded with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to seven before Bryce hit a jump shot in the closing seconds of the first half to send NC State into the break with a 45-36 lead.

Wake Forest scored the first basket of the second half to cut the lead to seven, but NC State rattled off the next five points to regain a double-digit lead. The Demon Deacons would not get within single digits again until less than a minute remained in the game.

NC State finished the game with a season-high 12 three-pointers as it shot a season-best 54.5% from long distance. Beverly went a perfect 4-for-4 from long range, while Hellems went 3-for-4 and Johnson was 2-for-3.

The Pack also had a season-high 12 steals as it forced Wake Forest into 19 turnovers. Daniels led NC State with three steals.

Manny Bates finished the game with eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting and added four blocked shots. Bates has had multiple blocks in every game this season.

The Pack returns to action next Sunday when it travels back to the Triad to play at UNCG at 3 p.m.