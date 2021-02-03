Three Demon Deacons Earn All-ACC Honors

Ivana Raca became just the fourth player in Wake Forest program history to earn first team honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Three Wake Forest women's basketball team members received recognition when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced 2020-21 season honors on Tuesday morning.

Senior forward Ivana Raca was named to the All-ACC First Team, senior guard Gina Conti earned a spot on the All-ACC Second Team while freshman guard Jewel Spear garnered All-Freshman Team honors.

This marks just the third time in program history the Demon Deacons have had multiple players selected to the top two All-ACC teams and is just the second time three members of the squad were honored in the same season by the league.

Exclusive Club

Raca became just the fourth player in Wake Forest program history to earn first team honors, joining Dearica Hamby (2013-14, 2014-15), Tracy Connor (1995-96) and Jen Hoover (Mitchell) (1989-90).

She also nearly became the first Demon Deacon since Hamby (2014-15) to average a double-double over the course of the season. Raca, who garnered second team honors as a junior, averaged a career-best 9.0 rebounds per game to go along with 16.8 points per game. Both averages rank in the top five in the ACC this season.

The Belgrade, Serbia native had eight double-double performances this season including a near record-setting day on the boards at Virginia Tech when she pulled down 19 rebounds to go along with 14 points. Her 19 rebounds were just three away from the all-time program record.

She currently is tied for sixth in program history with 16 career double-doubles. Raca is also one of just four players to rank in the top 10 in scoring with 1,435 points (ninth) and 686 rebounds (10th).

First Time All-ACC Selection

Conti has been one of the most improved players in the conference this season, raising her scoring average by better than four points per game while also maintaining her position in the league as one of the best point guards.

She averaged a career-best 14.3 points per game this season while also 4.1 assists per game with eight games of five or more assists this season. The Grove City, Ohio native also recently became the 29th member of the 1,000-point club.

Conti has earned two ACC Player of the Week honors this season, becoming just the third player in program history to win multiple player of the week honors in the same season.

She goes into the 2021 ACC Tournament currently ranked third on the Demon Deacons all-time assist list with 468 in her four-year career, needing just 20 to move into second place.

Talented Newcomer

Spear has proved to be one of the toughest ACC perimeter players to stop regardless of class this season. She is looking to become the first Wake Forest freshman since Ariel Stephenson in 2015-16 to average better than double figures scoring for the season. Spear currently ranks fourth on the team with 10.0 points per game.

The Colony, Texas native is the first Wake Forest player to be named to the All-Freshman Team since Alex Sharp in 2017.

She had 12 double-figure scoring games this season, all coming during the course of the 18-game ACC schedule. This included a pair of 20-plus point games against North Carolina (Dec. 20) and Clemson (Jan. 31).