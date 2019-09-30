GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coinciding with “Storm The Streets” for the UNC Greensboro men’s basketball home opener against North Carolina A&T on Tuesday, Nov. 5, UNCG Athletics has set a goal of 10,000 fans at the game, which would be a new program record for a home opener.

Interview With UNCG Head Coach Wes Miller

The current attendance record for a home opener was set on Nov. 8, 2013 against High Point (5,989).

Interview With UNCG Senior James Dickey

Additionally, UNCG is seeking to break the single-game student attendance record. The current benchmark for student attendance is (2,524), set on Nov. 20, 2009 against Clemson. Last season, there was a 31 percent increase in overall student attendance at men’s basketball games.

The final regular season game last year against ETSU was the sixth-highest attended home game (6,021) in school history as UNCG finished third in average attendance in the Southern Conference.