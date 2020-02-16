MACON, Ga. - UNCG men's basketball grabs its fourth straight win this Saturday, with James Dickey's career day driving the Spartans to a 67-55 victory on the road. The senior forward finished the night with a career-high 20 boards and 15 points, securing his 18th career double-double in the process.

Both sides started the afternoon slow offensively, with the Bears and Spartans combining for 12 buckets in the opening 10 minutes. The Spartans led by as much as eight in the first half after sparking a 13-5 run midway through the period, eventually taking a 29-22 advantage into the break.

Senior forward James Dickey had a big half, nearly clinching a double-double in the first 20 minutes of UNCG's contest against the Bears. The Raleigh-native pulled down eight boards while pouring in 10 points on a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor. Dickey's eighth board was the 1,000th of his career, making the senior just the second player in UNCG history to reach that mark.

Dickey followed up that first half performance with another 12 rebounds in the second half, bringing his night's total to a career-high of 20. The senior fell just a board shy of tying one of the top-three performances in Spartan history, with UNCG-alum Kyle Hines' 21 against the College of Charleston (12/3/05) ranking third all-time in the program record book.

The Spartans scored nine of the first 12 points of the second half, going on to lead by as many as 18, at the 3:31 mark. While both sides shot under 40 percent in the second half, UNCG hit 12 of their 18 attempts from the charity stripe to help ice the Saturday win. Junior guard Isaiah Miller would score seven points in the final 20 to tie Dickey for a game-high of 15 points, as UNCG secured its eighth road win of the season, and its 11th win in SoCon play.

Things To Know

-- Dickey now has 1,012 rebounds for his career, just 35 shy of tying Kyle Hines (2005-08) for the most in a Spartan career

-- The Spartans forced 21 Mercer turnovers on the night, 16 of which came in the first half. Combined with their contest on New Year's Day, UNCG has forced 45 Bear turnovers this year and scored 41 points off those turnovers

-- UNCG is now on a four-game winning streak against Mercer, beating the Bears by an average of 13.8 points over those contests. They now own the all-time series lead with a record of 8-7

Coming Up Next

The Spartans rematch with Wofford on Wednesday, February 19th, after losing to the side 98-92 in double-overtime in Spartanburg earlier this season.