RADFORD, Va. – Isaiah Miller scores 27 as UNCG men's basketball records their fifth straight win in a 60-58 final at Radford University. The Highlanders outshot the Spartans 47.8 to 41.7 percent overall, but forced 14 turnovers in comparison to the seven coughed up by the UNCG offense.

The Spartans held RU to just eight field goals in the first 20 minutes, while pulling down nine offensive boards and scoring nine second-chance points. Miller poured in 13 points in the first half while the Spartans hit six shots from beyond the arc, forcing a Highlander squad that averages just seven turnovers per game to surrender possession 11 times before the halftime break.

Taking a 31-22 lead into the second period, the Spartans led for the entirety of the last 20 minutes, going ahead by as many as 13 before seeing their lead dwindle to five with roughly a minute remaining. Trailing 60-55, the Highlanders hit a free throw and a layup to come back within a possession.

Up Next For The Spartans

UNCG welcomes ACC force, N.C. State Wolfpack to the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, December, 15th. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.