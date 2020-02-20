GREENSBORO, N.C. - UNCG men's basketball enacted some payback this Wednesday, defeating visiting Wofford by a final of 83-79 in overtime. The Spartans suffered a 98-92 double-overtime loss to the same squad earlier in the season, with the season series sitting even at one apiece. James Dickey tallied his second straight double-double and his third in the past four games with 14 points and 11 boards, the 19th of the senior's career.

For just the seventh time this year, the Spartans trailed their opponents at the half, with the score reading in 34-33 in favor of the Terriers after 20 minutes. Neither side gained more than a two-possession advantage in the opening period, with Kaleb Hunter scoring a team-best seven points before the halftime buzzer.

UNCG only led for 26 seconds during the second period, but never trailed by more than five points. With Dickey completing his double-double midway through the second, the forward would assist on the game tying bucket to send the game to overtime, with 13 seconds remaining. Trailing 61-59 the Spartans drew up a backdoor play for Isaiah Miller with the final seconds ticking off the clock, who completed the contested bucket to take UNCG to extra minutes for the second time this year.

The Spartans' shooting would get hot in overtime, hitting 5-of-7 from the field, led by eight points apiece from Hunter and Miller. With 1:27 remaining in the extra period, UNCG would grab a seven-point lead, hitting 11 of their 15 free throw opportunities in the final 90 seconds to clinch the 83-79 victory.

With their 12th SoCon win of the season, and ETSU's defeat of Furman, the Spartans now rank second in the conference and sit just a game back from the top-ranked Bucs.

Things To Know

-- The Spartans now have 14 home wins this season, the third-most the program has ever had. With a win against Furman next week, they will sit in a tie for second-most all-time, a mark they set just last season

-- Hunter would finish the night with a team-high 21 points, just three short of the career-high he posted against Averett earlier this year

-- Coming into the matchup with a career total of 1,012 boards, senior James Dickey now has 1,023 for his career and is 24 shy of tying the all-time program record

Coming Up Next

UNCG preps for its final three contests of the postseason, starting with a rematch against VMI in Lexington. The Spartans defeated the Keydets 74-63 in Greensboro back in November and is currently on a seven-game winning streak against the side.