UNCG drops SoCon matchup to East Tennessee State

UNCG senior center Hayden Koval became the 79th Division I player in college basketball history to block 300 shots.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Isaiah Miller moved into fifth-place on the UNC Greensboro (UNCG) men’s basketball all-time scoring list after finishing with 24 points in a 71-61 setback to East Tennessee State in the Spartans’ delayed Southern Conference (SoCon) opener at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday.

Miller scored 19 points after intermission to raise his career point tally to 1,563, surpassing Scott Hartzell and Ricky Hickman in the process. He moved into fifth all-time with a 3-pointer off of a Mohammed Abdulsalam assist at 6:16 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The SoCon Preseason Player of Year has scored in double figures 81 times in his sterling career. This was the fourth time this season and the 25th time as a Spartan that Miller has scored at least 20 points. He also scored 24 points against Little Rock and Coppin State.

Also, during the contest, UNCG senior center Hayden Koval became the 79th Division I player in college basketball history to block 300 shots. His milestone blocked shot occurred two minutes before Miller moved into fifth place on the scoring list.

Koval finished with four blocked shots to raise his career total to 301. He is tied for 76th overall with Lonnie Jones (Ball State 1998-2002) and Brett Royster (Florida Atlantic 2008-11). This was Koval’s fourth game this season with at least four blocked shots. He has 10 rejections in the Spartans’ last two contests.

Records

ETSU 6-4 overall, 2-0 SoCon

UNCG 5-4, 0-1

Inside the Numbers

 Keyshaun Langley added nine points for the Spartans, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

 Angelo Allegri scored eight points.

 Allegri made two 3-pointers to raise his career total to 86.

 In the last two seasons, Allegri has 23 games in which he’s made at least two 3-pointers.

 Allegri’s other basket, a short floater to begin the game gave UNCG its only lead, 2-0.

 Mohammed Abdulsalam led the Spartans with seven rebounds.

 This was the fifth consecutive contest in which Abdulsalam finished with at least six rebounds.

 He is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game over UNCG’s last three games.

 Miller added five rebounds and three assists.

 After missing UNCG’s last two games, Kaleb Hunter’s first shot – a 3-pointer was good.

 The Spartans made one of their first 12 shots to start the second half.

 UNCG trailed 35-33 at intermission despite shooting 31 percent (9-for-29).

 Eight different Spartans scored in the first half led by Langley’s seven points.

 ETSU opened the game making 10 of its first 16 shots to sprint to a 27-13 advantage.

 Leddarrius Brewer (18 points, 11 rebounds), Serrel Smith, Jr. (16 points) and Silas Adheke (nine points, 11 rebounds) led the Bucs.

Up Next