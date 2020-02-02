GREENSBORO, N.C. - With 10 points and eight rebounds, senior guard Nadine Soliman now sits atop the program all-time scoring list with 1,912 points. Te'ja Twitty tied the program record with her 24th career double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds), but the Spartans came up short vs. Samford (11-11, 6-1), 42-56, Saturday afternoon. The loss marks the first in Fleming since the season opener vs. Richmond on November 5th.

With the performance, Soliman adds to the list of records she holds during her Spartans career. Earlier this season, the Cairo, Egypt native set records for three-pointers made (196, vs. Georgia State, Dec. 7th) and field-goals made (668, vs. ETSU, Jan. 9th). She's solidified herself as one of the most decorarted student-athletes to don a Spartans uniform.

Both teams came out cold in the first, shooting a combined 8-for-33 from the floor. The long range looks were no dice for both teams early on, but Samford was able to maintain a 21-12 lead at the half. In the third, the Spartans came out with a chip on their shoulder and ripped off a 10-0 run midway through the period. The capacity crowd was on their feet after UNCG earned its first lead of the game at 24-23. Their was drama building in the air stemming from last season's thrilling matchups between the SoCon foes. Points in the paint seemingly kept the momentum on the Bulldogs side, outscoring the Spartans 32-14 in the low post.

UP NEXT

The Spartans return to action next Thursday at Chattanooga. The Mocs sit at 5-16 overall with a 4-3 SoCon record, including a 49-41 loss to UNCG on January 11th.