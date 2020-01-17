GREENSBORO, N.C. – Entering the weekend on the back of a pair of SoCon wins over the Citadel and Furman, UNCG men's basketball returns home from its two-game road trip to South Carolina, hosting Chattanooga this Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. With a 4-2 record in conference play, the Spartans currently rank fourth in the SoCon, but could potentially move into a tie for second with a win over the Mocs.

Who: Chattanooga

Where: Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, N.C.

When: Saturday, January 18 | 7 p.m.

-- The Spartans hold a 21-24 record against the Mocs all-time, but will be looking to beat UTC for a fourth consecutive meeting this Saturday

-- Head Coach Wes Miller is 11-6 against Chattanooga since taking over the UNCG position midway through the 2011-12 season. That record improves to 6-2 when playing the Mocs in Greensboro.

Five Facts To Know

-- Forward James Dickey notched the 16th double-double of his career against the Citadel on Wednesday, scoring a career-high 19 points in the process. The senior is just 116 boards away from tying the Spartan all-time career rebounding record at 1,046

-- No other team in the SoCon causes more turnovers per game (19.26) than the Spartans, nor makes as many steals (193). They rank 6th and 2nd in the nation respectively, while only Nicholls State (201) has more steals than UNCG this year

-- A win over UTC would give UNCG 10 home wins on the season, tying for the seventh-most they've had in a single season. The program record is 16

-- With 202 steals in his three years at UNCG, Miller is currently ranked third in Division I program history. He is just 34 steals away from tying the all-time program record (Ricky Hickman, 2003-07) and is just the third Spartan in history to deliver 200-plus steals

-- The Spartans are up to No. 77 in the most recent NET rankings, one spot behind SoCon opponent Furman (No. 76), and 21 behind ETSU (No.56)

The Mocs

-- Arriving in Greensboro on back-to-back wins over Samford and Wofford, the Mocs hold a record of 7-1 when playing at home this year, but see those numbers drop to 3-5 when playing on the road

-- In the SoCon, only Wofford (208) has turned the ball over less than the Mocs this year (214), while the team's 273 fouls are the fewest in the conference

-- Fifth-year senior Matt Ryan leads Chattanooga with 14.8 points per game and 47 three-pointers made. He's had stops both at Vanderbilt and Notre Dame over his playing career

Coming Up Next

UNCG's next week of games will include a pair of away contests at Samford on the 25th and Western Carolina on the 29th. The Spartans are 15-10 against the Bulldogs all-time and hold a 23-32 record against the Catamounts.