GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro men’s basketball (2-1) began Spartan Invitational action with a 58-point victory, as the Spartans on Monday night defeated Averett 109-51 in the Greensboro Coliseum. After a brief break, UNCG will play the final three games of the tournament – all of which are taking place in Greensboro – this upcoming Friday, Saturday and Monday.

The Spartans took a 25-point lead into the halftime break, as UNCG doubled up Averett 50-25 in the opening frame. During the first 20 minutes of play, sophomore guard Kaleb Hunter paced the team with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. Fellow sophomore guard Michael Hueitt Jr. came off the bench to add eight points.

In the second half, the Spartans outscored the Cougars 59-26 as UNCG shot 67.7 percent from the floor while forcing 15 turnovers.

Three Things To Know

--For the second time in three games this season, Hunter led the team in scoring, as the Louisburg, N.C., native finished the contest with a career-high 24 points. It marks the third time in his career he’s reached the 20-point mark.

--Junior guard Isaiah Miller dished out a career-high eight assists.

--The 58-point margin of victory was the fourth-largest in school history.

Up Next For The Spartans

UNCG will return to the court this weekend for a pair of games in Fleming Gymnasium, starting with Friday night’s 7 p.m. tip against Tennessee Tech. That game will be followed by a 6 p.m. start against Montana State Saturday.