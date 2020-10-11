ACC Announces League Schedule; Wake Forest set to open season at home

The Demon Deacons open Dec. 16th against Virginia

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the full men's basketball regular season conference schedule, which has the Demon Deacons opening their ACC slate at home against Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 16 inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Deacs will play all 14 league schools at least once, and face Virginia, Duke, NC State, Pitt and Georgia Tech in home-and-home series.

"We are grateful for the leadership of Commissioner John Swofford, Senior Associate Commissioner Paul Brazeau and the Atlantic Coast Conference staff to deliver a schedule for our league given all the variables," Director of Athletics John Currie said. "In addition to the ACC-standard COVID-19 health and safety protocols, this framework allows our staff and fans to plan for what we expect to be an exciting season. As our coaches, student-athletes and staff prepare to tip off the Steve Forbes era in three weeks with the Mako Medical Wake Forest Classic, we will continue to monitor NCDHHS guidance regarding fan capacity information."

Game times and broadcast information for the Mako Medical Wake Forest Classic and subsequent ACC contests will be announced at a later date.

Wake Forest men's basketball 2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 16 vs. Virginia

Dec. 29 OR 30 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 3 at Georgia Tech

Jan. 5 OR 6 at Virginia

Jan. 9 at Duke

Jan. 12 OR 13 vs. Louisville

Jan. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Jan. 19 OR 20 at North Carolina

Jan. 26 OR 27 at NC State

Jan. 30 vs. Miami

Feb. 2 OR 3 at Notre Dame

Feb. 7 vs. Pitt

Feb. 9 OR 10 at Boston College

Feb. 13 at Florida State

Feb. 16 OR 17 vs. Duke

Feb. 20 vs. NC State

Feb. 23 OR 24 vs. Clemson

Feb. 27 at Virginia Tech

March 2 OR 3 at Pitt

March 5 OR 6 vs. Georgia Tech

Fan Information

Wake Forest will comply with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance on fan capacity. The current expansion of gathering sizes under NCDHHS for phase three only applies to outdoor venues that can seat more than 10,000 fans. Wake Forest Athletics will follow the state's guidance to preserve the safety of its student-athletes, coaches, staff and the entire University and Winston-Salem community.

Additional information will be communicated closer to the games.