ACC Announces League Schedule; Wake Forest set to open season at home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the full men's basketball regular season conference schedule, which has the Demon Deacons opening their ACC slate at home against Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 16 inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The Deacs will play all 14 league schools at least once, and face Virginia, Duke, NC State, Pitt and Georgia Tech in home-and-home series.
"We are grateful for the leadership of Commissioner John Swofford, Senior Associate Commissioner Paul Brazeau and the Atlantic Coast Conference staff to deliver a schedule for our league given all the variables," Director of Athletics John Currie said. "In addition to the ACC-standard COVID-19 health and safety protocols, this framework allows our staff and fans to plan for what we expect to be an exciting season. As our coaches, student-athletes and staff prepare to tip off the Steve Forbes era in three weeks with the Mako Medical Wake Forest Classic, we will continue to monitor NCDHHS guidance regarding fan capacity information."
Game times and broadcast information for the Mako Medical Wake Forest Classic and subsequent ACC contests will be announced at a later date.
Wake Forest men's basketball 2020-21 Schedule
Dec. 16 vs. Virginia
Dec. 29 OR 30 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 3 at Georgia Tech
Jan. 5 OR 6 at Virginia
Jan. 9 at Duke
Jan. 12 OR 13 vs. Louisville
Jan. 17 vs. Virginia Tech
Jan. 19 OR 20 at North Carolina
Jan. 26 OR 27 at NC State
Jan. 30 vs. Miami
Feb. 2 OR 3 at Notre Dame
Feb. 7 vs. Pitt
Feb. 9 OR 10 at Boston College
Feb. 13 at Florida State
Feb. 16 OR 17 vs. Duke
Feb. 20 vs. NC State
Feb. 23 OR 24 vs. Clemson
Feb. 27 at Virginia Tech
March 2 OR 3 at Pitt
March 5 OR 6 vs. Georgia Tech
Fan Information
Wake Forest will comply with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance on fan capacity. The current expansion of gathering sizes under NCDHHS for phase three only applies to outdoor venues that can seat more than 10,000 fans. Wake Forest Athletics will follow the state's guidance to preserve the safety of its student-athletes, coaches, staff and the entire University and Winston-Salem community.
Additional information will be communicated closer to the games.
