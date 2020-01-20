WINSTON-SALEM - Wake Forest picked up its second conference win of the season, defeating Boston College 80-62 on Sunday night at LJVM Coliseum. It was the largest margin of victory over an ACC team since defeating NC State by 30 in 2017.

Brandon Childress paced the Deacs with 20 points going 5-8 from three. Freshmen Ody Oguama and Ismael Massoud both recorded career-highs with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Oguama also grabbed 10 boards.

Postgame interview with Wake Forest's Brandon Childress

Postgame Interview With Wake Forest's Ody Oguama

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Demon Deacons opened the game strong, going on a 9-2 run over the first four minutes of the contest. The Eagles chipped away at the lead for the remainder of the half before tying the game at 28-28 with 3:17 before halftime. The Deacs answered with an 8-1 run to end the half and took a 36-29 lead into intermission. Sarr had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, becoming the first Deacon to post a first-half double-double since Devin Thomas accomplished the feat against VMI in 2013-14.

Wake pushed the lead to 52-32 early in the second half after going on an 13-0 run, its best run of the season. The Deacs held a double-digit lead the rest of the night as they closed out the 80-62 victory.

NOTEWORTHY

- Both of Oguama's two career double-figure scoring games have come against Boston College

- Olivier Sarr had his 12th double figure scoring game of the season, including his 11th double figure performance in the last 12 games

- Sarr had his sixth double-double, his first as a starter

- The Deacs had their third game this season with a pair of double-doubles, each with Sarr and a different player (Sarr and Isaiah Mucius vs. Charleston, Sarr and Chaundee Brown vs. NC A&T, Sarr and Oguama vs. Boston College)

- Chaundee Brown, the Deacs' second leading scorer and rebounder missed his fourth consecutive game due to a lower leg injury

- Isaiah Mucius also missed the game due to a lower leg injury

QUOTABLE

"I thought our big guys were a big key for us today." head coach Danny Manning said. "Olivier, Ody and Ish were all productive, they did a good job of drawing fouls to get to the line and to get their team in foul trouble. We knew they didn't have a lot of depth tonight, so we wanted to take advantage of that."

UP NEXT

Wake Forest will travel to Clemson for the first of two matchups with the Tigers in an 11-day span. Game time at Littlejohn Coliseum is 8 p.m.