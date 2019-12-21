WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Wake Forest completed non-conference play with a 76-64 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday at the LJVM Coliseum. Chaundee Brown had another dominant performance, posting 25 points and 10 boards for his second double-double of the season.

Sarr also recorded a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a career-best four steals. The Deacs forced 20 turnovers and scored 24 points off Aggie miscues.

HOW IT HAPPENED

NC A&T (3-10) held a lead for the first two minutes of action, but Wake Forest used an 8-0 run to take an 8-6 lead. A&T remained close tying the game with 12:50 on the clock and taking the 25-24 lead with 7:48 to go in the half. The Deacs jumped back in front and took a 41-34 advantage into the break.

Brown led the way with 11 first half points, while Sarr added nine points, four rebounds and three steals.

Wake Forest (7-5) started the second half slow allowing NC A&T to tie the game 44-44.. Both sides battled back and forth until a pair of free throws from Brown and a triple from Ismael Massoud put the momentum in the Deacs' favor, handing them a lead that they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

The Aggies tied the game on several occasions late in the frame, but the Demon Deacons sealed the victory with a 10-0 run in the final three minutes.

NOTEWORTHY

• Brown notched his second double-double of the season and the fourth of his career. All four of his double-doubles have been 20 and 10 games.

• The last time two Deacons recorded a double-double was against Charleston in the Wooden Legacy on Thanksgiving Day.

• Eight of Wake's 11 players scored in the first half.

• The Deacons posted an undefeated (5-0) home non-conference schedule this season, the best since also going 5-0 in home non-conference games in the 2016-17 season.

Postgame Interview With North Carolina A&T Head Coach Jay Joyner

QUOTABLE

"I thought A&T came out with a lot of energy and a lot of life," head coach Danny Manning said. "We didn't shoot the all exceptionally well... Chaundee (Brown) is doing a really good job of getting to the free throw line and rebounding. He's doing a lot for us. He guarded the majority of the positions, so his versatility is something we're starting to expect and lean on."

UP NEXT

The Deacs will take a 14 day break before returning to ACC play to take on Pitt on the road on January 4, 2020. Tip off is set for noon