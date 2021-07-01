Deacs Fall to No. 22 Cavaliers, 70-61

Behind a career-best three-point performance from Ismael Massoud, Wake Forest combined to shoot 10-of-19 from three-point range.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Despite an impressive performance from behind the arc, the Wake Forest men’s basketball team fell at No. 22 Virginia, 70-61, on Wednesday night.

Wake Forest got off to a hot start on the road behind its shooting from distance. The Demon Deacons (3-2, 0-2 ACC) led by as much as 12 points in the first half.

Coming off the bench, Ismael Massoud knocked down his first three attempts from behind the arc as the Demon Deacons started 4-of-4 from downtown. Massoud finished the night a career-best four threes and had a season-high 13 points, one shy of his career-high.

Wake Forest finished the night going 10-of-19 from behind the arc, the second highest total this season after having 14 three pointers in the season opener against Delaware State.

After having a career-best 21 points at Georgia Tech on Sunday, Isaiah Mucius picked up right where he left off. He netted a game-high 10 points in the first half on 3-of-6 shooting while grabbing five boards.

In the loss to Virginia (7-3, 3-1 ACC), Muscius tied for the team high, posting 14 points while grabbing a team-best seven rebounds.

Graduate guard Jonah Antonio was a bright spot for Wake Forest in the second half, recording nine of his team-high tying 14 points in the second half. All of his second half points came from behind the three-point arc.

Key Moment

With the second three-point make of the game from Ismael Massoud, Wake Forest took an early 19-10 advantage at the 12:13 mark of the first half. The Deacs started the game going 4-of-4 from distance.

The hot start helped Wake Forest control much of the first half, leading by as much as 12 points.

Stat of the Game

Ismael Massoud came into the game with five three-point makes on the season. On Wednesday night, he knocked down a career-best four three pointers.

This included a perfect 3-of-3 start to the night from distance, helping Wake Forest lead by as much as 12 points in the first half.

The Demon Deacons combined to go 10-of-19 from behind the arc, the second most three point makes this season.

Straight From Forbes

“I do not believe in moral victories. You have to play two halves to win a game, especially against a team like Virginia. We really played as well as we could play in the first half on both offense and defense. It was a big change from the game Sunday at Georgia Tech. On offense, we moved the ball and shared the ball, we spent a lot of time on that the last 48 hours, sharing the ball. When we do that, we have good enough shooters to make shots and we did that in the first half, and we were in good shape.

We knew we would have to come out in the second half and play the same way. We only had six turnovers at the half. We had some really untimely turnovers in the second half that led to baskets. As you guys know when you get behind, it is hard to come back because there are long possessions. I do not think I have ever coached a game where the clock hardly ever stops that much, it is kind of bizarre. We got a little tired, and we can not go 5-for-11 from the free throw line. It was shocking to me that we would do that. I know we have guys that can really shoot the ball. I talked to them about a response tonight before we went out, about how do you respond to adversity. It is a part of life: learn from your mistakes, change some skills and you move on and respond to the next challenge. We just did not get it done for 40 minutes. You have to do it for 40 minutes to beat a team like Virginia.”

Up Next