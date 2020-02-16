CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Wake Forest was held to a season-low 54 points in a 71-54 loss to Miami on Saturday at Watsco Center. The Demon Deacons fell to 11-14 on the season and 4-11 in the ACC, while the Hurricanes improved to 13-12 and 5-10 in the league.

Brandon Childress had 15 points to lead the Deacs, while Ismael Massoud came off the bench to score 13 points. Jahcobi Neath had a career-high six assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first half remained close for the first 10 minutes, with Miami holding a 14-12 lead at the midway point of the half. The Hurricanes used a 14-2 run to push the lead to 28-16 with 4:45 to play. Miami led by as many as 13 in the half before taking the 37-25 lead to the break. Childress had 11 first-half points to lead the Deacs.

Miami extended the lead to 17 at 47-30 before a 9-0 run by the Deacs made the margin eight with nine minutes to play. That was as close as the Deacs would get as Miami closed out the 71-54 victory.

NOTEWORTHY

• Wake Forest's two free throw attempts in the first half were a season low for any half this season

• Miami's win extends a 10-game win streak by the home team in the series

QUOTABLE

"Miami came out and defensively took us out of what we wanted to do," head coach Danny Manning said. "Offensively, we got off to a bad start. We struggled getting to the free throw line. We only had three guys get to the line tonight and normally that is something that we do. We need to have more guys get to the line because that is a source of a lot of our points. We had some shots that we normally make that we missed today and we didn't do a good job of rebounding the ball."

UP NEXT

Wake Forest begins a three-game homestand against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night at LJVM Coliseum. Game time is 7 p.m. and the game will air on the Regional Sports Networks (FS Carolinas). Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pregame banner raising ceremony for former head coach Dave Odom. At halftime, the 1994-95 Demon Deacons will be honored as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their ACC Championship.