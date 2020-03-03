GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Wake Forest women's basketball team is set to face North Carolina in the opening round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Demon Deacons (14-15, 7-11 ACC) have been led by Ivana Raca in the last five outings. The junior has averaged 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals over those five contests. This includes three games with 20-plus points.

The Tar Heels (16-13, 7-11 ACC) come into the conference tournament on a seven-game losing streak. North Carolina is led by All-ACC performers Janelle Bailey and Taylor Koenen. Bailey has missed the last three games while Koenen finished the first matchup with the Deacs with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Tipoff for Wednesday afternoon's game against the Tar Heels is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ET) in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Postgame Interview With Wake Forest Head Coach Jen Hoover

ACC TOURNAMENT IN GREENSBORO

Postseason play is here. Come make the short drive over to Greensboro for the annual ACC Tournament and support your Wake Forest women's basketball team.

Hosted at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the tournament will run through the championship game set for noon (ET) on March 8.

ALL-ACC IVANA

Junior forward Ivana Raca was named to the All-ACC team, as announced by the league office on Monday.

She becomes the 23rd player in program history to earn all-league honors and the second international player in Wake history to be named to the All-ACC team.

The Belgrade, Serbia native enters the conference tournament ranked fifth in the league with 16.8 points per game while also grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game, dishing out 1.7 assists per game and tallying 1.2 steals per game.

More on the Deacs' All-ACC performer.

LAST TIME

Wake Forest vs. Miami (Feb. 26)

Result: L, 79-63

• The Demon Deacons led for two and a half quarters before a 12-0 Miami (FL) run to close the third quarter game the Hurricanes the lead for good. Before the game, Wake Forest honored its three seniors in Raegyn Branch, Alex Sharp and Ona Udoh.

o Ivana Raca became the 28th member of the 1000-point club in the regular season finale with her 15th point in the game. She posted a team-high 19 points in the loss.

SERIES HISTORY

Versus North Carolina

Series: North Carolina leads 65-15

Last: Feb. 23, 2020

Result: W – 82-79 (OT)

• Gina Conti hit a clutch game-tying three pointer with three seconds left in regulation. In overtime, Wake Forest took the lead on the first possession and didn't look back en route to the win in overtime.

STANDOUT STAT

In first matchup between the two schools, Wake Forest limited North Carolina to just 35.0 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from three-point range.

Madinah Muhammad, who averaged better than two threes per game, went just 1-of-6 from behind the arc.

NEXT UP

The winner of the first-round game will go on to play No. 5 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday morning. Tipoff for the second round is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Greensboro Coliseum.