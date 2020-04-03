GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's no wonder we call it Tourney Town! Greensboro has hosted the ACC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments more than any other city, and this year, you can see both championships once again at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Here's a look at dates, games, FanFest, and much more. You can also click here to find the latest ACC stories and postgame interviews.

WHEN ARE THE GAMES?

Women's Tourney: March 4-8 at the Greensboro Coliseum

DAY 1, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Game 1 – No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Wake Forest (83-73, Wake)

Game 2 – No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 11 Miami vs. No. 14 Clemson, 6:30 p.m.

DAY 2, THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Game 4 – No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Game 5 – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Virginia, 2 p.m.

Game 6 – No. Georgia Tech vs. (Winner of Game 2), 6 p.m.

Game 7 – No. 6 Boston College vs. (Winner of Game 3), 8 p.m.

DAY 3, FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Game 8 – No. 4 Florida State vs. (Winner of Game 4), 11 a.m.

Game 9 – No. 1 Louisville vs. (Winner of Game 5), 2 p.m.

Game 10 – No. 2 NC State vs. (Winner of Game 6), 6 p.m.

Game 11 – No. 3 Duke vs. (Winner of Game 7), 8 p.m.

DAY 4, SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Game 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon

Game 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m.

DAY 5, SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Game 14 - Championship Game, Noon

Men's Tourney: March 10-14 at the Greensboro Coliseum

***Seeds have not been announced yet***

DAY 1, TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Game 1 - No. 12 vs. No. 13, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 - No. 11 vs. No. 14, 7:00 p.m.

DAY 2, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Game 3 - No. 8 vs. No. 9, Noon

Game 4 - No. 5 vs. (Winner of Game 1), 2:00 p.m.

Game 5 - No. 7 vs. No. 10, 7:00 p.m.

Game 6 - No. 6 vs. (Winner of Game 2), 9:00 p.m.

DAY 3, THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Game 7 - No. 1 vs. (Winner of Game 3), 12:30 p.m.

Game 8 - No. 4 vs. (Winner of Game 4), 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 - No. 2 vs. (Winner of Game 5), 7:00 p.m.

Game 10 - No. 3 vs. (Winner of Game 6), 9:00 p.m.

DAY 4, FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Game 11 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, 7:00 p.m.

Game 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 9:00 p.m.

DAY 5, SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Game 13 - Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.

WHEN IS FANFEST?

FanFest will be held between March 5-8 and March 11-14 during both tournaments. Fans can expect a fun hoops experience with multiple skills and shooting stations, gaming consoles, an ACC Network/ESPN set, unique photo-ops, and more! Fans of legal drinking age can enjoy a cold one in the beer garden, which will feature TVs to follow sporting events going on throughout the day. FanFest is free and open to the public.

Women's FanFest Schedule:

Thursday ., March 5: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.; 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, March 6: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.; 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: 10 a.m. - noon

Sunday, March 8: 10 a.m. - noon

Men's FanFest Schedule:

Wednesday, March 11: 10 a.m. - noon; 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 12: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

All the games will be available on the ACC Network, but you may be able to see some of the games on various affiliates depending on what sports channels you get. You can see the schedule here. HULU + Live TV, as well as YouTube TV, include ACC Network in their base packages.

GET TICKETS

WOMEN'S GAMES: Click here to see prices for the women's games on Ticketmaster. Prices start as low as $10.

MEN'S GAMES: Click here to see prices for the men's games on Ticketmaster. Only Game 1 tickets are available. They start around $50 each as of this report.

WHO TO FOLLOW

Luke Lyddon, WFMY News 2 Sports Anchor: @Luke_Lyddon

Amanda Ferguson, WFMY News 2 Sports Anchor and Reporter: @_amandaferguson

Brian Hall, WFMY News 2 Sports Photographer: @bhallwfmy

