Here's everything you need to know about game scheduling, tickets, and parking through March 7-11.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Coliseum will host the 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament for a record 29th time.

Here's everything you need to know:

Tickets

All tickets are mobile tickets (not printed). Ticket book buyers that need assistance with accessing their tickets or transferring their tickets can access the guides below for step-by-step instructions.

Parking

Parking is $7 daily or $28 for an all-session parking pass (sold on-site at the start of the Tournament). The Greensboro Coliseum Complex does permit overnight RV parking for $50 during the ACC Basketball Tournaments.

Space is limited and orders should be placed as far in advance as possible.

Game schedule

First round - Tuesday, March 7

2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network)

Second round - Wednesday, March 8

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. Florida State-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Boston College-Louisville winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9

Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Semifinals - Friday, March 10

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Championship - Saturday, March 11

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Free concerts

Downtown Greensboro will crank out two free concerts during the upcoming tournament weeks.

Downtown Greensboro, Inc presents: Tournament Town Downtown

Saturday, March 11 | 1-5 p.m.

The concert featuring ’80s tribute band The Breakfast Club will occur on Greene Street, in front of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar in downtown Greensboro. The Breakfast Club® is the longest-running, most-recognized ’80s tribute band in the United States. Admission is free.

Tournament Town Block Party featuring Michael Ray

Saturday, March 18 | 3 p.m.

The “Tournament Town Block Party” will be held Saturday, March 18 in Hamburger Square in downtown Greensboro and feature a concert performance from multi-platinum recording artist Michael Ray. Admission is free!





