GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Coliseum will host the 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament for a record 29th time.
Here's everything you need to know:
Tickets
All tickets are mobile tickets (not printed). Ticket book buyers that need assistance with accessing their tickets or transferring their tickets can access the guides below for step-by-step instructions.
Parking
Parking is $7 daily or $28 for an all-session parking pass (sold on-site at the start of the Tournament). The Greensboro Coliseum Complex does permit overnight RV parking for $50 during the ACC Basketball Tournaments.
Space is limited and orders should be placed as far in advance as possible.
Game schedule
First round - Tuesday, March 7
- 2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)
- 4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)
- 7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network)
Second round - Wednesday, March 8
- Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN)
- 2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. Florida State-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)
- 7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Boston College-Louisville winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)
- 9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9
- Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
- 2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
- 7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
- 9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals - Friday, March 10
- 7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)
- 9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship - Saturday, March 11
- 8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)
Free concerts
Downtown Greensboro will crank out two free concerts during the upcoming tournament weeks.
Downtown Greensboro, Inc presents: Tournament Town Downtown
- Saturday, March 11 | 1-5 p.m.
- The concert featuring ’80s tribute band The Breakfast Club will occur on Greene Street, in front of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar in downtown Greensboro. The Breakfast Club® is the longest-running, most-recognized ’80s tribute band in the United States. Admission is free.
Tournament Town Block Party featuring Michael Ray
- Saturday, March 18 | 3 p.m.
- The “Tournament Town Block Party” will be held Saturday, March 18 in Hamburger Square in downtown Greensboro and feature a concert performance from multi-platinum recording artist Michael Ray. Admission is free!
