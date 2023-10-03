Duke defeats No. 1 Miami 85-78

Duke Blue Devils advance to the championship game after taking out Miami Hurricanes 85-78.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What a time to be a Duke fan after this upset!

Duke Blue Devils advance to the championship game after taking out the Miami Hurricanes 85-78.

The Blue Devils are the only North Carolina team left in the ACC Tournament.

On Thursday, NC State fell to Clemson 54-80 while Virginia beat UNC 68-59, and Wake Forest fell short to Miami in a two-point game.

Game Recap

Roach's 3 from the left wing over Isaiah Wong with the shot clock going down proved to be the biggest shot, giving Duke a 78-71 lead that Miami couldn't overcome in a well-played matchup that often resembled a second-weekend NCAA Tournament game.

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (25-8) did enough late to stay in control, closing out their eighth straight win and earning their 17th trip to the title game in the past 25 tournaments.

This one comes in the debut run of first-year coach Jon Scheyer, who replaced retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski and has Duke within a win of another title.

Tyrese Proctor hit two free throws with 9.8 seconds left, and Filipowski rebounded Wong's last-ditch 3-pointer to start Duke's celebration. Proctor raised his arms and motioned to the home-state crowd for more noise.

Wong had 22 points to lead the top-seeded Hurricanes (25-7), who suffered an immediate blow by losing starting forward Norchad Omier to an ankle injury just 66 seconds into the game.

Miami shot 46.8% for the game, with Wong and Jordan Miller (17 points) leading the attack.

Both teams had five players in double figures, with Duke getting 16 points from Dariq Whitehead and 15 from Proctor. The Blue Devils shot 54.9% a day after a season-best offensive output in a quarterfinal rout of Pittsburgh, including 8 of 16 from 3-point range.

