Duke headed to semifinals after beating Pitt 96-69

Jon Scheyer gets his first ACC tournament win as Duke’s Head Coach after Duke beat Pitt 96-69.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Blue Devils defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 96-69 in the ACC Tournament Thursday.

Not to mention Jon Scheyer gets his first ACC tournament win as Duke’s Head Coach.

Kyle Filipowski overcame an early ankle injury to score 22 points, Tyrese Proctor added 11 points and 10 assists.

Dereck Lively II had 13 points and Mark Mitchell added 12 for the fourth-seeded Blue Devils, who shot a season-high 62% from the floor and built a 48-32 halftime lead en route to their seventh straight win. It's the longest active streak of any ACC team.

Nike Sibande had 17 points and Guillermo Diaz Graham had 14 for Pitt (22-11).

Duke’s recent formula for success has been focused on defense and rebounding, but its offense took a big step forward in the first half when the Blue Devils made 13 3-pointers and posted a season-high for points scored.

Now, Duke (24-8) moves on to face top-seeded and 14th-ranked Miami in Friday’s semifinals.

Game schedule

First round - Tuesday, March 7

2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network) Georgia Tech won 61-60

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network) Boston College won 80-62

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network) Virginia Tech won 67-64



Second round - Wednesday, March 8

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN) Wake Forest won 77-74

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ESPN) Pitt won 89-81

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2/ESPNU) UNC won 85-61

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN2/ESPNU) NC State won 97-77



Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9

Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN/ESPN2) Mami won 74-72

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. No. 5 Pitt (ESPN/ESPN2) Duke won 96-69

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 UNC (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6 NC State (ESPN/ESPN2)

