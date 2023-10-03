Duke fans pack out the coliseum during ACC Tournament

It was a wild night at the Greensboro Coliseum Friday after the Blue Devils secured their spot in the ACC Championship Game.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The tournament flooded Greensboro with fans.

Businesses all over said they've been packed all week.

WFMY News 2's Itinease Mcmiller went to the coliseum and meet some of those fans visiting Tourney Town.

Fans were filled with excitement as they were walking out of the arena.

Lots of die-hard Duke fans came out to see the blue devils play in the semi-finals. There was a sea of blue leaving the coliseum Friday night.

One woman said she wears a blue wig to games as Duke's good luck charm.

“We are super Duke fans and anything we can do to pull them through we're going to do it,” Duke fam Lavonne Jones said.

For some fans, this was their first ACC Tournament. They said they decided last minute to grab tickets to watch the No. 4 seed continue their hot streak.

“We're feeling great it's our first time here and we had a good time at the tournament tonight,” Matthew Melvin said.



“We're so excited to see them go to the finals tomorrow we love the blue devils so go Duke." Danielle Denise said.

"It was a great dub," Duke fan Dorrell Briscoe said. "The boys played good. Kyle a bit of an ankle issue, but I felt like he pulled it together and played great. Whitehead was balling tonight. It was energetic and intense, but you know what that's the best type of game.”

If you were watching the game on TV, you might've seen a lot of empty seats in the stands.

Fans said they hope to see a better turnout Saturday night.

The Blue Devils await the winner of Friday's game between Virginia and Clemson.



One fan who's holding a grudge said they hope it's a Duke-Virginia matchup, so the Blue Devils can get revenge.

