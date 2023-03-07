Georgia Tech beats FSU in the opening game of the ACC tournament

Georgia Tech (15-17) looks to extend a four-game winning streak on Wednesday against No. 5 seed Pittsburgh.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here are the highlights from the ACC Tournament opening game.

Miles Kelly scored 21 points, Javon Franklin made a go-ahead free throw with 0.3 seconds left and 13th-seeded Georgia Tech rallied to beat No. 12 seed Florida State 61-60 on Tuesday in the opening game of the ACC Tournament.

Georgia Tech trailed by as many as 11 points early in the second half. Kelly sank a 3-pointer with 5:08 remaining to pull within 51-48 and Dallan Coleman tied it at 53-all on a jumper from the free-throw line. But Florida State made a field goal on its next three possessions, capped by a 3-pointer by Caleb Mills for a 60-55 lead.

Kelly added another 3-pointer at 1:46 to get within two points and Kyle Sturdivant got a friendly bounce on a jumper to tie it at 60-all with 55.9 seconds left. Florida State had a 3-pointer rattle out and Georgia Tech dribbled down the clock.

Lance Terry drove the baseline and had a dunk bounce off the rim but Franklin grabbed the rebound and was fouled on a putback. Franklin made the first free throw before intentionally missing the second.

Franklin finished with 19 of Georgia Tech's 29 rebounds, to go with 10 points. Coleman also scored 10 points for the Yellow Jackets, who snapped a four-game losing streak in opening-round games at the ACC Tournament.

