Pittsburgh Panthers defeat Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 89-81 and advanced to meet up with No. 4 seed Duke in Thursday's Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
Here's what to expect from upcoming games.
Second round - Wednesday, March 8
- 7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2/ESPNU)
- 9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9
- Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN/ESPN2)
- 2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
- 7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
- 9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals - Friday, March 10
- 7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)
- 9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship - Saturday, March 11
- 8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)
