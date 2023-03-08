Pittsburgh Panthers defeat Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Panthers will face off Duke on Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 89-81 and advanced to meet up with No. 4 seed Duke in Thursday's Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Here's what to expect from upcoming games.

Second round - Wednesday, March 8

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9

Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Semifinals - Friday, March 10

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Championship - Saturday, March 11

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

