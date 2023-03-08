x
Pittsburgh Panthers defeat Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Panthers will face off Duke on Thursday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 89-81 and advanced to meet up with No. 4 seed Duke in Thursday's Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. 

Second round - Wednesday, March 8 

  • 7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2/ESPNU)
  • 9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9 

  • Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN/ESPN2)
  • 2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
  • 7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
  • 9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Semifinals - Friday, March 10

  • 7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)
  • 9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Championship - Saturday, March 11 

  • 8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

