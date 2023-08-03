North Carolina beats BC 85-61, keeps NCAA hopes alive

North Carolina beats Boston College 85-61 to advance to the ACC quarterfinals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Tar Heels did what needed to be done after securing a win over Boston College 85-61.

Carolina advances to the ACC quarterfinals after winning 16 of the last 17 against the Eagles.

Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and North Carolina, keeping hope alive for the Heels as they head to the second round of the ACC tournament.

Armando Bacot had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes for No. 7 seed North Carolina. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery added 15, and Quinten Post 13 for 10th-seeded Boston College. North Carolina, in the 2022 national championship game and No. 1 in the preseason poll, is likely in need of an ACC championship — or at least an appearance in the title game — to earn a tourney bid.

postgame interview with @UNC_Basketball's Leaky Black after win over Boston College in ACC Men's Tournament Second Round. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/hMFjFfLppp — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 9, 2023

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.