GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Tourney Town, y'all!

No. 13 Wake Forest women are rolling onto the next round of the Women's ACC Tournament after upsetting No. 5 seed Virginia Tech in the second round of games on Thursday, 58-55.

Text keyword ACC to 336-379-5775 to get our guide to the ACC Tournament.

Wake will take on No. 4 Florida State at 11 a.m. Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Check back for postgame interviews and other game details.

RELATED: ACC Tournament Guide | Game schedules, how to watch, FanFest, and more

RELATED: ACC Basketball tournaments expected to bring millions of dollars to Greensboro economy

RELATED: Raca, Wake Forest women beat North Carolina in ACC tourney