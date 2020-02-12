ACC announces schedule changes for final two weeks of regular season.

Wake Forest is back in action Dec. 12th at Louisville

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The ACC has announced schedule changes for the final two weeks of the regular season, which will send Wake Forest to Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 12, before returning home to Truist Field to host Florida State for Senior Day on Saturday, Dec. 19.

“While we are certainly disappointed to not be able to host Notre Dame for the Duke’s Mayo Classic on December 12, we are glad to have two more regular season opportunities to compete and secure an upper-division league finish, as well as a program-record fifth-straight bowl berth,” said athletics director John Currie.

“I am extremely proud of the resilience of Coach Clawson and our student-athletes,” said Currie. “The adaptability and collective spirit of our league AD’s, and the leadership of Commissioner Swofford, have enabled the ACC to provide more competition opportunities for student-athletes than any other conference.”

Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today several football schedule changes, as well as adjustments to its Medical Advisory Group Report.

Following a recommendation from the conference Athletic Director football subcommittee, the league’s Athletic Directors have voted to preserve the integrity of the ACC Football Championship Game by evaluating each of the three teams in contention (Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame) based on a nine-game conference schedule. As a result, Clemson and Notre Dame will conclude the regular season this weekend.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Pitt at Georgia Tech (previously announced)

Saturday, Dec. 12

Virginia at Virginia Tech (previously announced)

North Carolina at Miami (previously announced)

Duke at Florida State

Wake Forest at Louisville

Saturday, Dec. 19

ACC Football Championship Game, 4 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Georgia Tech at Miami (previously announced and if Miami is not in the FCG)

Florida State at Wake Forest