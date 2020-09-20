Blue Devils Fall in Home Opener to Boston College

Duke's only scoring drive was sparked by redshirt senior cornerback Mark Gilbert's seventh career interception in the first quarter.

DURHAM, N.C. –Duke football fell to Boston College, 26-6, Saturday afternoon in its home opener at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

After a defensive battle in the first half, Boston College held a slim 7-6 edge over Duke at the break. The Blue Devils tried to put together a rally in the second half, but turnovers continued to plague the Duke offense as the Eagles scored 19 unanswered to seal the win.

Duke's only scoring drive was sparked by redshirt senior cornerback Mark Gilbert's seventh career interception in the first quarter. With three minutes remaining in the opening stanza, junior running back Mataeo Durant broke free for a career-long 49-yard touchdown.

Redshirt junior quarterback Chase Brice went 23-of-42 for 217 passing yards and two interceptions. He connected with senior Noah Gray on five occasions, including a 24-yard catch to extend Gray's reception streak to 18 straight games. The Leominster, Mass., native now has 86 career catches to his name to shift into a tie for fifth all-time at Duke by a tight end.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec finished his day 17-of-23 for 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Sophomore wide receiver Zay Flowers recorded 162 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Eagles' offense.

Defensively, Duke was led by redshirt sophomore linebacker Shaka Heyward with a game-high 10 tackles, including six solo stops. Senior Victor Dimukeje recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks to tie teammate Chris Rumph II for second-most in a single game in Duke history. Dimukeje finished the game with six tackles and a game-high three tackles for loss.