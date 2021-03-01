NC State closes out 2020 season with Gator Bowl loss to Kentucky

NC State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining. But Allen Dailey recovered Dunn’s onside kick, and the Wildcats ran out the clock.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores, and Kentucky held off No. 24 North Carolina State 23-21 in a chippy TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Christopher Dunn missed two field goals for the Wolfpack, who trailed 16-14 late when Bailey Hockman threw his third interception of the game.

Rodriguez scored on the ensuing play. He went nearly untouched for 26 yards.