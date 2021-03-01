x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Acc

NC State closes out 2020 season with Gator Bowl loss to Kentucky

NC State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining. But Allen Dailey recovered Dunn’s onside kick, and the Wildcats ran out the clock.
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores, and Kentucky held off No. 24 North Carolina State 23-21 in a chippy TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. 

Christopher Dunn missed two field goals for the Wolfpack, who trailed 16-14 late when Bailey Hockman threw his third interception of the game. 

Rodriguez scored on the ensuing play. He went nearly untouched for 26 yards. 

NC State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining. But Allen Dailey recovered Dunn’s onside kick, and the Wildcats ran out the clock.