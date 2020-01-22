CHAPEL HILL – Carolina football will play six home games, five road games and a neutral-site game as the ACC has announced the schedule for 2020.

The Tar Heels will open on the road with two tough non-conference match-ups. UNC will head to Orlando to play UCF on Friday, Sept. 4. That game will air on ESPN. The Heels will then travel to Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 12 to face Auburn as part of the Chik-fil-A Kickoff Game series.

Carolina’s first home game of the season comes on Saturday, Sept. 19, when it hosts FCS national runner-up James Madison. The Heels first ACC clash will come the following week when they host Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26.

October is filled with ACC opponents as UNC finishes up a stretch of eight straight games to open the season. Carolina will travel to Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 3 followed by a home game with Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 10. The Tar Heels will finish off the month with back-to-back road games at Duke on Saturday, Oct. 17 and at Miami on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Following an open date over Halloween, UNC will welcome UConn to Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7 before hosting Pitt on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Heels final road game of the season comes on Saturday, Nov. 21 when they head north to take on Boston College. Carolina will close the season against N.C. State on Friday, Nov. 27.

2020 Schedule

Friday, Sept. 4: at UCF

Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Auburn (Atlanta)

Saturday, Sept. 19: vs. James Madison

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Georgia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Virginia

Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 17: at Duke

Saturday, Oct. 24: at Miami

Saturday, Nov. 7: vs. UConn

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Pitt

Saturday, Nov. 21: at Boston College

Friday, Nov. 27: vs. N.C. State