WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Mark your calendars, Deacon Nation! Fall weekend plans can now come to the forefront as Wake Forest announced its complete 2020 schedule on Wednesday morning.

The Deacs will play six home games at BB&T Field, and will be the home team against Notre Dame in a game to be played at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

• Wake Forest 2020 Football Schedule:

o Sept. 5 -- at Old Dominion

 Stay tuned for more information on the Deacs season opener in Norfolk.

o Sept. 11 -- vs. Appalachian State

o Sept. 19 -- vs. Villanova

o Sept. 26 -- vs. Notre Dame at Bank of America Field in Charlotte

o Oct. 3 -- at Duke

o Oct. 9 -- vs. Miami

o Oct. 17 -- at Florida State

o Oct. 24 -- Bye

o Oct. 31 -- at NC State

o Nov. 7 -- vs. Syracuse

o Nov. 14 -- at Louisville

o Nov. 21 -- vs. Clemson

o Nov. 28 -- vs. Boston College

Wake returns five All-ACC performers this fall, including 2019 Biletnikoff semifinalist Sage Surratt, 2019 Lou Groza semifinalist Nick Sciba. 2019 ACC leader in tackles-for-loss Boogie Basham, safety Nasir Greer, who finished second in the league with three forced fumbles, and center Zach Tom, who graded out at 92 percent during the season and didn't allow a sack.

WFU captured its eighth Big 4 Championship last fall with wins over UNC, NC State and Duke. The Deacs are 30-18 against those ACC rivals since the turn of the century and hold a 43-18 mark all in-state opponents since 2001.

In addition, since the start of the 2017 season the Demon Deacons are tied for the second-most wins in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Wake Forest will face seven bowl teams from the past season including four within the Deacs' Atlantic Division.

Appalachian State (New Orleans Bowl), Notre Dame (Camping World Bowl) and Louisville (Music City Bowl) all won their postseason games to close the 2019 season.

In addition to Clemson, who defeated Ohio State in the national semifinals (Fiesta Bowl) before falling to LSU in the national championship game, Boston College, Miami and Florida State were also 2019 bowl participants while Villanova qualified for the 24-team FCS playoffs.

Quotes:

Head Coach Dave Clawson:

"We are excited about our six-game home schedule for 2020 that begins with Appalachian State and Villanova, and includes four talented Atlantic Coast Conference teams. As our program looks to set the standard, we're excited for our fans to take the next step with us and expand our week-to-week attendance and support from Deacon Nation in 2020."

Athletic Director John Currie:

"Coming off the 2019 Big 4 Championship, our fourth consecutive bowl game, and a school-record six home wins, we can't wait to provide the Best Fan Experience in North Carolina for a big fall slate as we host Appalachian State, Clemson, Miami, Boston College, Syracuse and Villanova in 2020.

"Wake Forest is the only ACC school with an academic campus in Charlotte and I know Deacon fans willl paint the Queen City Black and Gold for our match-up against Notre Dame in Bank of America Stadium September 26.

"With season tickets sales already 2,500 ahead of the same date last year we are expecting multiple sellouts at BB&T Field this fall. Fans are encouraged to reach out to the Wake Forest ticket office now as another exciting season of Wake Forest football awaits!"

2020 Schedule News & Notes:

• Season opener at Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 5 will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools and Wake's first visit to Norfolk since playing Virginia Tech in a neutral site game in 1958.

• Wake's home opener on Friday, Sept. 11 against in-state foe Appalachian State will be the Mountaineers first visit to Winston-Salem since Sept. 8, 2001 when the Deacons posted a 20-10 win.

• On Sept. 26, Wake Forest will take on Notre Dame at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Deacs, who will be the designated home team, have won their last two games played there, defeating Connecticut in the 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl, and Texas A&M in the 2017 Belk Bowl.

• Wake Forest opens ACC play at Duke on Oct. 3. The Deacs have won the last two meetings with the Blue Devils, and have taken eight of the last nine in Durham.

• Wake Forest will host the Hurricanes for the first time since 2009 on Oct. 9.

Game times, broadcast networks, Parents Weekend & Homecoming dates will be announced at a later date.