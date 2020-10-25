Wake Forest beats No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw only 17 times, completing 12 for 110 yards.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Walk-on freshman safety Nick Andersen had three interceptions, Christian Beal-Smith ran for 129 yards and Nick Sciba kicked three field goals to help Wake Forest beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16 on Saturday.

Andersen stopped two deep Hokies drives and the third ended their final possession.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw only 17 times, completing 12 for 110 yards.