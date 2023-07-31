Wake Forest WR Donavon Greene Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

The redshirt junior wide receiver has caught a pass in all 25 games he has played in his career and holds a career program record of 18.6 yards per reception average

PHILADELPHIA – Wake Forest redshirt junior wide receiver Donavon Greene was both named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club Monday.

A different Demon Deacon wide receiver has been named to the watch list in each of the last four seasons (Sage Surratt - 2020, Jaquarii Roberson - 2021 and A.T. Perry - 2022) and overall the Deacs have had five watch list members for the Maxwell Award in that time.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937. It is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Wake Forest has had a plethora of great receivers over the last four seasons with the likes of Greg Dortch, Sage Surratt, Jaquarii Roberson and A.T. Perry all earning All-America honors since 2018.

Greene over his career has been as consistently good as all of them, holding the career program record with 18.6 yards per reception. The Mount Airy, N.C. native also averaged 20.1 yards per reception in 2020 the highest single-season mark in Wake Forest history (min. 25 receptions).

He has also been a consistent presence since stepping on campus in 2019, hauling in at least one pass in all 25 career games he has played.

When returning kickoffs, he has also been one of the better players in program history, averaging 32.40 yards per kick return over his career. In 2020 against Campbell, Greene registered a 96-yard kick return touchdown, the program's first since Kevin Marion in 2007. The 96-yard return tied for sixth longest in program history.

In addition to his career numbers, Greene is coming off his best season to date, finishing second on the team in receiving yards with a career-high 642 yards while also leading the team in yards per reception with a 17.4 yard average and a career-high six touchdown receptions. This included two multi-touchdown games against nationally-ranked opponents Clemson and North Carolina.