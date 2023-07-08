Wake Forest WR Donavon Greene out 3-5 months following knee injury

Greene holds the career Wake Forest record with 18.6 yards per reception.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Following a knee injury sustained on the Demon Deacons first day of fall camp, redshirt junior wide receiver Donavon Greene will be out three-to-five months, head coach Dave Clawson said Monday.

"Donavon Greene is a great player and an even better person,” Clawson said. “He will play a key role off the field this season as he works towards a speedy and safe recovery in the coming months.”

Greene, who was named to the 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List in July, is coming off his best season in 2022, finishing second on the team in receiving yards with a career-high 642 yards while also leading the team in yards per reception with a 17.4 yard average and a career-high six touchdown receptions.

Greene holds the career Wake Forest record with 18.6 yards per reception. Specifically, the Mount Airy, N.C. native also averaged 20.1 yards per reception in 2020 the highest single-season mark in program lore (min. 25 receptions).

He has also been a consistent presence since stepping on campus in 2019, hauling in at least one pass in all 25 career games he has played.

When returning kickoffs, he has also been one of the better players in program history, averaging 32.40 yards per kick return over his career. In 2020 against Campbell, Greene registered a 96-yard kick return touchdown, the program's first since Kevin Marion in 2007. The 96-yard return tied for sixth longest in program history.

Prior to the 2023 season, he was named a Phil Steele Preseason First Team All-ACC member while landing a spot on Athlon Sports Second Team All-ACC team.