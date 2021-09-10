Fowler's quick strike rallies N.C. A&T past North Alabama 38-34

The Aggies are now 2-0 in Big South Conference play

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Jalen Fowler threw for three touchdowns and his 60-yard scoring pass to Bhayshul Tuten with 6:24 remaining rallied North Carolina A&T past North Alabama for a 38-34 win.

Fowler’s game-winning toss was immediately on the heels of Rett Files’ 4-yard scoring pass to Nick Haynes that gave North Alabama its last lead at 34-31 with 6:47 left.

Fowler finished 14-for-20 passing for 243 yards with scoring passes also going to Zach Leslie and Kashon Baker.