ELON, N.C. – On Family Weekend at Rhodes Stadium, No. 24 Elon University football fell to No. 2 James Madison 45-10 Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28, in CAA Football action.

THE RUNDOWN

James Madison (4-1, 1-0 CAA Football) opened the afternoon by winning the toss and electing to kick. Two plays into the game, Elon's (2-3, 1-1 CAA Football) Davis Cheek hit Avery Jones from 66 yards out to put Elon up 7-0 early. The sophomore receiver sprinted down the middle of the field, stopped to catch the ball and took off through holes of streaking JMU defenders on the way to the end zone.

From there, JMU scored 38 consecutive points on the way to the 45-10 win while rushing for 336 yards on 56 carries. The Dukes answered Elon's opening touchdown drive immediately with a TD drive of their own, putting seven points on the board on each of their first three drives of the afternoon.

STATISTICS

Passing

Elon: Davis Cheek – 14/32, 189 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

James Madison: Ben DiNucci – 13/21, 185 yards

Rushing

Elon: Brelynd Cyphers – 3 carries, 38 yards

James Madison: Jawon Hamilton – 13 carries, 81 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving

Elon: Avery Jones – 6 receptions, 93 yards, 1 touchdown

James Madison: Jake Brown – 3 receptions, 53 yards

Defense

Elon: Tre'Von Jones – 16 tackles, 11 solo, 1 forced fumble

James Madison: Dimitri Holloway – 7 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks

NOTES

-Tre'Von Jones 16 tackles are a season high and the most in a game for a Phoenix athlete since both Tyler Campbell and Warren Messer recorded 16 on the road against No. 6 Richmond back in 2017.

-Cole Coleman's 12 tackles tied his career high, matching the 12 he had against Towson last season.

-With the interception late in the third quarter, Davis Cheek's streak of consecutive passes without an interception ended at 240, marking the first interception for the junior quarterback since the 2018 season opener at South Florida.

-The loss is Elon's first CAA Football loss in the month of September. It was previously 6-0 in September CAA games before falling Saturday.

-With a crowd of 11,926, it marks the third-largest crowd in Rhodes Stadium history. It's also the second-largest crowd for a Family Weekend game at the stadium.

-Avery Jones has now caught a touchdown pass in three consecutive games. Both the six receptions and 93 yards mark career highs for the sophomore.

-Of Elon's 15 scoring drives thus far in 2019, nine of them have gone for exactly 75 yards and 14 of the 15 have marched at least 69 yards down field.

UP NEXT

Heading back out on the road, Elon will visit New Hampshire for its first of three October games. Kickoff against the Wildcats is set for 3:30 p.m. in Durham. New Hampshire will be celebrating its homecoming game with Elon's visit. It also marks a homecoming of sorts for Tony Trisciani, who spent two different stints spanning six season at UNH.