Blocked FG helps NC State hold off No. 21 Liberty 15-14

Zonovan Knight ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns for N.C. State.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State blocked Alex Barbir’s 39-yard field goal attempt with 1:18 left to beat No. 21 Liberty 15-14 on Saturday night. That handed the Flames their first loss this season.

Liberty (8-1) was trying to earn a third win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent this year, all on the road.

The Flames had their shot to extend the best start in program history.