North Carolina A&T men's hoops to host Power Five Stanford at Corbett Sports Center

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T, the largest historically black college or university (HBCU) in the nation will host Stanford, one of the most famous and prestigious universities in the country, in a men's basketball game Sunday afternoon at Corbett Sports Center.



The historic game will take place 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6 making it the first time in N.C. A&T men's basketball history that the Aggies have hosted a Power Five at #ClubCorbett. For The Stanford Cardinal, it will be their first time playing at an HBCU.



The game will be aired live on ESPN3. The Cardinal men's basketball program has temporarily relocated to North Carolina until Dec. 21 because of tighter restrictions in the state of California due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.



"These are different times," said N.C. A&T coach Will Jones. "But these times have opened up some unbelievable opportunities. I applaud coach Haase and his program for agreeing to come play at N.C. A&T. They can say they visited one of the top academic institutions in the nation as well as the largest HBCU in the world."



This agreement will be a home-and-home meaning that N.C. A&T will be making a cross-country trip to California in the 2021-22 season to play at Stanford.



"We are excited to fill an opening on our schedule with North Carolina A&T", said Jerod Haase, the Anne and Tony Joseph Director of Men's Basketball. "A visit to one of our nation's top HBCU's was important for us once we realized we would be in this part of the country for a longer period of time."