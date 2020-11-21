Wake Forest Football Schedule Update

Thursday afternoon, Duke notified the ACC that it would be unable to play Wake Forest on the league’s last competition date of Saturday, Dec. 19.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- After consultation between Wake Forest, Louisville, Boston College and the Atlantic Coast Conference, the decision has been made to return the Boston College-Louisville game to its originally scheduled day of Saturday, Nov. 28.

“We are still optimistic that we will be ready to play next week,” Wake Forest Athletics Director John Currie said. “Given our uncertainty, the right thing to do for our student-athletes and our ACC partners is to go ahead and release Louisville to play Boston College next weekend as was originally scheduled. Depending on results from Friday’s testing, we intend to resume football activities this afternoon.”

Thursday afternoon, Duke notified the ACC that it would be unable to play Wake Forest on the league’s last competition date of Saturday, Dec. 19. The Demon Deacons game at Louisville is now slated for that day.

Additionally, the ACC has authorized Wake Forest to play a second non-conference game, if necessary to fill its maximum of 11 games.

“The ACC athletics directors and Commissioner Swofford and his staff continue to work collaboratively to navigate the safety and scheduling challenges of the pandemic,” said Currie. “I am proud of Coach Clawson, his staff and players for their perseverance and resilience as we look to finish the season strong.”